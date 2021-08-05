Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 51,244 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

JD stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

