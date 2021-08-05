Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 123,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,547 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.