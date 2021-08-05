Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $25,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

