Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $231.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Coherent by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coherent by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

