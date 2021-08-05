Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.73 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 704.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.52.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $259.66 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,038.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

