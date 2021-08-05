Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 1,557 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,557 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,458.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,976,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

