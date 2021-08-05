Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Purchases $32,310.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

