-$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.97) and the highest is ($2.71). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.02) to ($10.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $14.00 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

