SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 3.1% After Earnings Beat

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares were up 3.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 19,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,275,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

