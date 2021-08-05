Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 200 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,195,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $473.89 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

