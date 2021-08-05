Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,800 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 71,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.49 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

