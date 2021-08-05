Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

