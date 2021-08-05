Morgan Stanley Sells 1,664,511 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,664,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Annaly Capital Management worth $36,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.