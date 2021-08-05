State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,502 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in H&R Block by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

