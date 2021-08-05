Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

