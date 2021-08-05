Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

