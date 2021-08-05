Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 122,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

