China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of CYD stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

