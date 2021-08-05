CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

CSWI opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

