ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

