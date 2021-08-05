Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 5,691 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.58% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

