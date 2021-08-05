Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $103,825.43 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,885,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,217,066.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

