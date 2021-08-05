Oppenheimer Comments on MarketWise’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MarketWise in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the newsletter publisher will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MarketWise’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

MarketWise stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

