Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $49,650.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.