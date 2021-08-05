Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $399.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,787,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Waters by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

