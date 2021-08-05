Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YRI. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.05.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.05 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

