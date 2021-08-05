The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.