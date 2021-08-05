SeaSpine Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SeaSpine stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

