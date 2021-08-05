Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after buying an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

