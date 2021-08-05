Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $493.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Titan International by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.