Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Down 6.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 10,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 895,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
