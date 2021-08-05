Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Down 6.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 10,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 895,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

