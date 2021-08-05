Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,661 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

