Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is gaining on solid online business, which remained sturdy in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Sally Beauty benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies during the quarter. Management is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $71.9 million in the third quarter. Management expects SG&A dollars to rise in fiscal fourth quarter. Some pandemic-led capacity restrictions as well as supply chain disruptions are also hurting the company’s performance.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

SBH opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

