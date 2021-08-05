Kewsong Lee Sells 16,495 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CG stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

