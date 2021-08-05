Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $415,885.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,246.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

