Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.27 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

