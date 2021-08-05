Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $84,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

