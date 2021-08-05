Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $442.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.86, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

