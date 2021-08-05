3,722 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

