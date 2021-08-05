Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.02.

TELL stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tellurian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.