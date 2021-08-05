Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -256.10 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Upwork by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

