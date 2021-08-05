Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LGRDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.77.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

