Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $4,495,000.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

