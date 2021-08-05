South Jersey Industries (SJI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI):

7/28/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

