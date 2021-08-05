Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $107.21 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.