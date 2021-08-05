Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRVY. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRVY opened at $98.49 on Thursday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $239.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $684.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

