Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 139.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.