MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross Buys 8,887 Shares

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross purchased 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.
MDC Partners Company Profile
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
