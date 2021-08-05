MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross Buys 8,887 Shares

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross purchased 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDC Partners by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 237,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.