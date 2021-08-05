Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $704,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lannett alerts:

NYSE LCI opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.