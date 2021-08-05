Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

